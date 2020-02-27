Feds to help small airlines deliver essential services to remote northern communities

The federal government says it will help support small airlines that bring essential services and goods to remote communities.

In a news release Thursday, the federal government announced new measures that address the "unprecedented crisis in the aviation industry" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government said the pandemic had a major impact on small airlines that provide service to remote communities.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau, Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal and Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller announced how they would support those airlines.

The government of Canada says it will seek agreements with provinces and territories to make sure aviation services continue for at least six months. The federal government is also creating a $75-million funding program for the first six months, and will invest up to $174 million over 1.5 years to maintain the essential air services, if needed.

The funding is in partnership with investments from the provinces and territories, states the news release.

More funding depends on "the pace of recovery of air travel into remote communities," it states.

The money will help continue to supply food, medical supplies and other essential goods and services to communities, says the government.

For this program, the government says it considered about 140 remote communities across Canada that can only be accessed by air, or have limited transportation through seasonal ice roads, ferries or remote railways, states the news release.

Each province or territory would determine its minimum essential services to remote communities, and work on a program with its airlines to deliver those.

"From day one of this pandemic our government has been working with partners to respond to the unique needs of northern and remote communities," said Minister Vandal, in the news release.

"This support is positive news for all northerners."