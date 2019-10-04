Federal N.W.T. candidates spar over environment, economy

N.W.T. Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod may have been absent from this week's federal debates in Yellowknife, but that didn't stop his rivals from laying out their vision for the environment and the climate — or slipping in a few shots at each other along the way.

At a debate on Wednesday organized by the NWT Chamber of Commerce and the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines, Conservative Yanik D'Aigle, New Democrat Mary Beckett, Green Paul Falvo and People's Party candidate Luke Quinlan shared their views on northern Internet, small business, and taxes.

But the environment came up almost immediately.

Falvo argued that governments need to "stop treating the environment and the economy as separate opposing factions."

He also called for governments make environmental regulations simpler and move the public away from fossil fuels. He said Canada subsidizes the fossil fuel industry and could use that money for other industries, like mining and building new infrastructure.

The NDP's Beckett said northerners are actually very well positioned to transition to a more sustainable economy.

"We know more about how to save energy than almost anybody," she said.

But Quinlan, with the People's Party, said businesses are telling him they are leaving the North because of high costs. He asked if there was a way to take care of the environment without raising taxes.

"I'm sure every candidate up here cares about the environment; I think where we differ is how to get there," he said.

D'Aigle was suspicious about how realistic it is to step away from oil and gas.

"I don't think there's a northerner up here that doesn't want to get off fossil fuel," he said, adding "some of my colleagues think we can flip the switch, and it's not doable. We need to transition."

D'Aigle also called out McLeod for failing to appear at the event, although he also declined to participate in a debate hosted by Ecology North the next day, pointing to travel. McLeod didn't appear at this debate either.

2 candidates show up to Ecology North debate

In fact, only Falvo and Beckett showed up to Thursday's debate.

Ecology North executive director Craig Scott said he was disappointed in the turnout, noting the environment has become the number-one issue for many voters in this election.

"Parties that don't understand or respect this may come to regret it," he said.

The debate, which about 50 people attended, was amicable, with both candidates speaking of their personal commitment to environmental causes at home.

But the two candidates did differ on two issues. Falvo said mining is a necessary part of an economy that tackles climate change, pointing to rare-earth minerals needed for new technology like windmills.

"It's not a question of whether we mine," he said. "It's where, when, and how."

Beckett, however, said the North needs to move away from mining if the region wants to avoid the boom-and-bust cycles that resource economies are known for.

About 50 people came to Northern United Place to hear the Greens and NDP trade their visions for the environment.

In a later exchange, Falvo reiterated Green leader Elizabeth May's promise to keep oil in the ground by forbidding new fossil fuel exploration.

Beckett, who is based in Inuvik, responded by pointing to Inuvialuit leaders, who came up against Liberal leader Justin Trudeau over his decision to impose a moratorium on oil exploration in the Beaufort Sea without consulting them.

She said her community suffered economically, and that if the federal government wants to change the agreements with Indigenous nations, then "we have to go back to the table and offer ... something in return."

The federal election is Oct. 21.