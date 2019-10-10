Federal candidates debate carbon tax, devolution at N.W.T candidates forum

The five candidates vying to be the next member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories debated housing, devolution and the carbon tax Wednesday evening during CBC's federal all-candidates' forum.

The forum was the first time all the candidates — Liberal Michael Mcleod, Conservative Yanik D'Aigle, New Democrat Mary Beckett, Green Paul Falvo, and People's Party candidate Luke Quinlan — were all in the same room to answer questions and trade barbs on their respective platforms.

Candidates took questions posed by northern leaders including Duane Smith of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Dehcho Grand Chief Gladys Norwegian and Yellowknives Dene Chief Ernest Betsina.

On a number of issues, most notably housing, all the candidates expressed similar promises. All five said they would increase investment in affordable housing and create more incentives for energy-efficient homes.

Carbon tax debate

As the incumbent, Michael McLeod was the target of several barbs, specifically when it came to the carbon tax.

The Liberal government introduced the tax as a way to encourage businesses and residents to use fewer fossil fuels and lower their overall emissions.

The federal government left it to provincial and territorial governments to implement the tax or have Ottawa impose its own version. MLA's in the Northwest Territories reluctantly passed carbon tax legislation in August even though many said it would raise the cost of living.

Incumbent candidate Michael McLeod defended the Liberal government's carbon tax and said he would push to have 100 per cent of resource revenue in the Northwest Territories stay in the North. (Hilary Bird/CBC)

"It's pretty straight forward, we're looking to scrap the carbon tax the way that it is," Conservative candidate Yanik D'Aigle said.

Luke Quinlan of the People's Party agreed, saying the tax "discriminates against the North or northern communities".

Meanwhile, McLeod defended the current carbon pricing legislation and pointed to tax credits recently put in place to help reduce the cost of living impact on N.W.T. families.

Green candidate Paul Falvo and NDP candidate Mary Beckett echoed McLeod, saying they agree with a carbon pricing scheme.

"I hate paying tax as much as the next person but we have a climate emergency on our hands and we have to take steps to reduce our climate emissions," Falvo said.

NDP candidate Mary Beckett criticized the Liberal government for challenging a Supreme Court ruling to compensate apprehended First Nations children harmed by the on-reserve child welfare system and under-funded child and family services. (Hilary Bird/CBC)

McLeod also came under fire from Beckett, who criticized the Liberal government for recently challenging a Supreme Court ruling to compensate apprehended First Nations children harmed by the on-reserve child welfare system and under-funded child and family services. Beckett said an NDP government would immediately scrap the court challenge if elected.

Renegotiate devolution

All candidates agreed the current resource revenue sharing agreement between Ottawa and the Northwest Territories through devolution needed to be renegotiated.

The agreement became law under Stephen Harper's government in 2013 and transferred control of public land and resources to the N.W.T. Under that agreement, the territorial government receives 50 per cent of resource revenue in the territory. Twenty-five per cent of that portion is then transferred to Indigenous governments in the territory.

Both D'Aigle and McLeod said they would push to have 100 per cent of resource revenues stay in the N.W.T. McLeod said he would work to have half of that revenue be transferred to Indigenous governments.

Another all-candidates' debate is set to be hosted by Cabin Radio on Oct. 16.

Conservative candidate Yanik D'Aigle said he would push to have 100 per cent of resource revenues stay in the N.W.T. (Hilary Bird/CBC)











