New federal Arctic policy includes focus on health, environment, infrastructure
The lengthy document, released by the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations, proposes eight priorities, with health, infrastructure and economic development at the top.
The federal government has released its long-awaited policy on developing the Canadian Arctic.
The lengthy document, released by the Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations, proposes eight priorities, with health, infrastructure and economic development at the top.
The policy is a departure from the tone of the previous Conservative government under Stephen Harper, which emphasized security concerns and threats to Canada's Arctic sovereignty.
The document has been expected since 2017 and is the product of extensive consultations with northern governments and First Nations.
However, it comes weeks before the end of the current government's mandate, leaving unanswered the question of how its many goals will be reached.
