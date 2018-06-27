Feds commit $102.5M to Mackenzie Valley Highway project

The federal government has announced it is investing $102.5 million in the Mackenzie Valley Highway project in the Northwest Territories.

The money is expected to support the construction of a bridge over Great Bear River, near Tulita, construction of a 15-kilometre all-weather road from Wrigley north to Mount Gaudet, and environmental and planning studies for the Mackenzie Valley Highway.

The studies are expected to help "inform" the highway's final route and design, and lead to construction permits to build the road, according to a news release issued by the federal government.

The feds say they N.W.T. government is contributing $37.5 million, bringing the total investment announced Wednesday to $140 million.

The federal government is projecting the highway will create 400 jobs.

The Mackenzie Valley Highway would run from Wrigley, north to the Dempster Highway, connecting more N.W.T. communities by road.