Federal government touts $3M for safety measures in Nunavut's long-term care facilities

A new agreement between the federal and Nunavut governments means Nunavut will receive $3 million from a billion-dollar federal fund to improve safety in elders' homes.

On Tuesday, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Nunavut Health Minister John Main met at Nunavut's Legislative Assembly to announce the funding agreement.

"Today's agreement with Nunavut will help address the challenges affecting elders' homes to ensure that all seniors are treated with dignity and receive appropriate care," Duclos stated in a news release.

Main stated the money will be used for more diagnostic equipment, HEPA air cleaners and antimicrobial furniture for resident rooms.

He added it will help cut down on the risk of viral transmission in Nunavut's long-term care facilities.

Many of those facilities had COVID-19 outbreaks among staff and residents over the past two years.