Faulty furnace forces Aklavik, N.W.T., elders to rely on wood stove

An elder living in Aklavik, N.W.T., says he and his wife have been dealing with a faulty furnace for the past 14 months — and the situation is wearing them down.

Danny C. Gordon, 87, said the furnace is a replacement from the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) in 2022, but right after it was installed, he knew there was a problem. It became too hot, wouldn't regulate the temperature of the home, and stayed on for 55 minutes.

"It's only supposed to be on for maybe 15 minutes at a time," he said.

Gordon said when the furnace is on, the furnace room becomes so hot the floor can't be touched.

"When we stepped on the heat duct, it got so hot it could have burned my skin. That's how hot it was," said Gordon, referring to the duct vents in his home.

Gordon said he is not a certified furnace repairman, but he did training in Leduc for six months as part of an old job. He believes the fire pot in the furnace is faulty and needs to be replaced.

Gordon said he's afraid the furnace is going to explode or start a fire, so he and his 82-year-old wife, Annie, have been relying on their wood stove instead.

Mentally and physically exhausted

Using the wood stove, however, is an arduous task.

Gordon said he or his wife will wake up as early as 4 a.m. to put wood in the stove to stay warm. It's a real challenge for Annie, who has mobility challenges.

"My wife can't walk well so she sits in a chair on wheels and slides over the 20-pound log into the fire," he said.

Gordon uses his walker to move a piece of wood. He and his wife rely on a wood stove to heat their home. (Dez Loreen/CBC)

Gordon said he and his wife are only able to sleep five hours a night. He's mentally exhausted, he said, and she needs more rest. They're both too tired to keep this up, he said.

Making matters worse, Gordon said Annie fell earlier this month and injured her leg. She was sent to Inuvik for treatment, but Gordon said he can't join her for fear their house will freeze.

"Since this September, I have spent $1,800 on firewood," he said.

Collecting firewood is something Gordon used to be able to do for himself, but he doesn't have the strength to start a chainsaw anymore. He said he's having difficulty finding anyone to go and get wood for them for less than $1,000.

They've been keeping some bedroom doors closed for the winter to try and keep the house warmer because the wood is getting expensive.

'I am always thinking about this'

The furnace replacement back in September 2022 is one of three renovations the IRC has done on Gordon's home.

First, they built a ramp for his wife. Gordon said the wrong material was used.

"The ramp is made of wood planks, not metal grating. My wife has slipped and fallen a few times," he said.

The house was also put on wood blocking because the pilings needed replacing. Gordon said he is also concerned about that work.

Danny C. Gordon and his wife, Annie, built this home in Alkavik 32 years ago. (Dez Loreen/CBC)

Gordon said he reached out to IRC and asked them to send someone to take a look at the furnace, but the repair man did not stay long enough to see the problem.

Now Gordon said IRC won't return his calls and haven't fixed the issue that he said they've caused.

CBC News reached out to IRC but they declined to comment.

Gordon said the situation is taking its toll, and he's constantly worried his home is going to freeze.

"I am not thinking like I used to because I am thinking about what's happening to us," he said. "I'm always thinking about this situation."