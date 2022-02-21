Once again, the fate of Fort Simpson's warming centre is uncertain

As territorial funding for Fort Simpson's warming centre runs out, the village council says the centre needs to find someone new to process that funding.

Since 2020, the village has been processing the funding on the centre's behalf. On March 31, it officially ended that obligation.

The warming centre, which opened in December 2020, was initiated by a group of volunteers who saw a need in the community for a safe place during the winter months for Fort Simpson's vulnerable population.

Since then, it has grown into much more than a seasonal place for people to warm up for the night.

"It's way more than a warming centre. Based on need, it kind of morphed into an all-encompassing [social] services building," said Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly.

The centre, now operating as a full-time homeless shelter, has daytime programming and takes on new clients year-round. It has also taken on the role of an emergency shelter for women in the community.

That could all change if no one steps in to take on the responsibility for the shelter's funding and day-to-day operations. It received $200,000 for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended at the end of March, and Whelly confirmed the shelter is getting more funding from Housing NWT for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Though the Village of Fort Simpson agreed to process funding for the centre in 2020, the council would now like to put their efforts elsewhere.

That means another group would need to step in and take over that task, since the shelter itself doesn't have an organized group to receive the funding.

"Council felt that it was an activity that was not really falling within our mandate," Whelly said. "They know there is a need for it and they would like to see another organization step in and do it."

Although the village council was hopeful someone would step up to take on that responsibility, Whelly has acknowledged it has not happened yet.

Territorial responsibility, says mayor

Whelly would like to see the government step in to operate the shelter until the warmer weather arrives and the community gets past flood season.

He believes that would also give the community time to co-ordinate either a non-profit or find another organization to operate it.

"If you ask me, the government is completely side-stepping their responsibilities," said Whelly.

Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly, pictured here in May 2021, says the village's warming centre should be the responsibility of the territorial government. (Hannah Paulson/CBC News)

As of April 1, the shelter remains open at a building owned by businessmen Muaz Hassan and Raj Hundal, who refuse to close the door.

For now, the financial burden falls completely on their shoulders.

"Some of these clients are flood victims waiting for their houses to come in," said Hassan, who is a village councillor. "We have other clients we can't let down because of the incompetence and the negligence of our government."

Hassan also said the flood victims are the responsibility of the territorial Department of Municipal and Community Affairs.

Whelly doesn't think it's fair that a private business should be paying out of pocket to take care of social problems that the territorial government is paying for in other communities.

"What makes Fort Simpson different? Why do we get neglected?" asked Whelly. "I think these are the kind of issues that I would like to know."

Whelly said he sent an email to Housing NWT suggesting they partner with the Department of Health and Social Services to keep the centre open, but did not receive a response.

CBC also reached out to Housing NWT for an interview but has not yet heard back.