Pedestrian killed in motor vehicle collision in Whale Cove

RCMP say a woman was struck by a vehicle in Whale Cove, Nunavut, late Sunday night and died as a result of their injuries.

In a brief press release sent Tuesday morning, RCMP said they responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision in the community at 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

"Upon arriving on scene it was evident that a motor vehicle had collided with a pedestrian," the release reads. "The pedestrian was transported to the health centre but she later succumbed to her injuries."

The release does not name the victim and offers few other details. It does say alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.

An investigation is currently ongoing, police say.