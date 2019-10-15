2 die in fatal highway collision between Behchoko and Yellowknife

RCMP are investigating a fatal collision on the N.W.T.'s Highway 3 that claimed the lives of two people on Monday morning.

Police issued a news release on the collision Tuesday. According to the release, a small sedan was travelling west to Behchoko when it collided with a semi trailer travelling to Yellowknife.

Both people in the sedan — a 47-year-old man and 47-year-old woman — were "deceased upon arrival," RCMP say in the release. Police went to the scene, near kilometre 268, around 9 a.m. on Monday.

RCMP did not release the names of the deceased.

Police say that the driver of the semi trailer did not sustain any injury.

The collision closed the highway for several hours on Monday morning, allowing an "RCMP collision analyst to process the scene," say police.

"Our condolences to the community," said Adriana Zibolenova, deputy chief coroner for N.W.T. She says next of kin have been notified. The coroner's service is still trying to reach immediate family, including siblings.

It's all "still very fresh," she said.

A postmortem will be conducted in Edmonton. Zibolenova hopes to have a preliminary report for the families in a week. Determining the cause of deaths will take longer, she said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the RCMP release.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Behchoko RCMP at (867) 392-1111, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.