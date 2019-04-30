3 die in head-on collision Saturday on Quebec's Route 117

Three people were killed Saturday following a head-on collision on Route 117 near Rivière-Héva, in Quebec's Abitibi-Temiscaming region.

Paul Ottereyes, Stella Polson and Philippe Boutin died after their vehicles were involved in the accident. The Sûreté du Québec confirmed their identities in a press release.

A fourth person was involved in the crash but their condition isn't known.

Stella Polson, 31, lived in Waswanipi, Que., for several years. (Submitted by Polson family)

Ottereyes, 53, was from Waswanipi, in the James Bay Cree territory.

Polson, 31, was originally from Timiscaming First Nation, but had lived in Waswanipi for several years.

Boutin, 77, was a former mayor of Lorrainville.

The accident happened Saturday around 12:45 pm on Route 117. One of the two vehicles was trying to pass, and collided head-on with a car coming in the other direction.

There were two people in each car involved in the crash.

Police are investigating the causes and circumstances of the collision.

Route 117 was closed for several hours after the accident.