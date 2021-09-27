Person charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Rankin Inlet: RCMP

A driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, earlier this month has been arrested and charged, according to RCMP.

Police said a 19-year-old died from his injuries at the health centre, after being struck by a truck early in the morning of Sept. 18.

The vehicle was found abandoned outside of town, said police.

The driver was identified, and was arrested and charged Friday with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and fleeing the scene of a crash.

The individual is set to appear in court in Rankin Inlet on Nov. 1.