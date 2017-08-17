Sentencing set for man who pleaded guilty in fatal crash near Behchokǫ̀

A man who pleaded guilty in N.W.T Supreme Court for his involvement in a fatal vehicle crash last spring near Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T. will be sentenced next month.

Steven Theriault allegedly fled the scene of the crash which took the life of a young woman from the community and injured two others.

Florriane Rabesca, mother to a young child, was 21 when she was killed.

On April 22, Theriault was driving a friend's vehicle with four other passengers along Highway 3. It was a sunny day, with good weather and road conditions, court documents show.

Crown prosecutors said Theriault began increasing his speed, reaching 196 km/h where the posted limit was 100 km/h. He had been drinking and consumed crack cocaine prior to the collision, court documents state.

Theriault glanced back at a passenger and lost control of the vehicle, which tumbled into the ditch and flipped upside down. Theriault and a friend kicked out the the car window and left the scene, according to the crown's allegations.

Theirault was arrested in Edmonton 40 days after the car crash.

He was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and one count of dangerous operation causing death. He is also charged with failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and death.

Court documents say he did not have a driver's licence. It also details the injuries suffered by one of the passengers who sustained multiple blunt force traumas. As a result of the crash, they endured three fractures and a broken C-spine.

Theriault will appearing in court for sentencing on April 7th.