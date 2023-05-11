18-year-old female dead after single-vehicle crash on Behchokǫ̀ access road

An 18-year-old female died after a single-vehicle collision on the Behchokǫ̀ access road early Thursday morning, according to the RCMP.

In a short press release, police said they responded to a call about a single-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. When RCMP and EMS arrived on the scene, they determined the young woman was dead.

She was the only person in the vehicle, said police.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and that an RCMP collision analyst is assisting.