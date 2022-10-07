May the chonkiest bear win: Tubby titans face off in Alaska for Fat Bear Week

Titans of tub, laureates of lard — brown bears at Brooks River in Alaska's Katmai National Park have spent their summer packing on the pounds and are now facing off in an elimination-style competition for the title of Ultimate Ursid.

Call them what you will (and Katmai National Park has no end of creative names for these honkin' chonks), the fuzzy foes have napped and snacked their way to greatness just in time for winter — and now the park is celebrating their success.

This year's competition began last Wednesday with 12 bears vying for the top title, and the winner will be crowned on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 11. You can browse the contestants' before-and-after shots here.

Bear 164 seen fishing in this photo taken July 31. A small male, Bear 164 invented his own fishing spot by standing at the base of Brooks Falls to catch salmon welling up from a pool below. (Lian Law/Katmai National Park)

Fat Bear Tuesday, which began in 2014, used to be the only day of the event, as the park aimed to highlight "the hard work of the bears and the healthy ecosystem of Brooks River," said Felicia Jimenez, a park ranger at Katmai National Park and Preserve.

"It was so successful, and there was just so much love for it, that it expanded into Fat Bear Week. And it's just expanded ever since," she said.

Each day, in an elimination-style competition, the park asks people to vote for the fattest of the fat. The week's success has grown to proportions as robust as its flabby namesakes: tens of thousands of people visit the event website each day to vote.

Otis isn't the biggest bear in the competition this year, but he's the fan favourite to win. (Lian Law/Katmai National Park)

On Thursday, more people voted for their favourite fat bear — over 100,000 votes — than in the entire Alberta UCP leadership election.

Last year, about 800,000 votes were cast.

The competition's popularity has also spun out a second contest, Fat Bear Week Junior, which happened Sept. 28 and 29.

Bear 435, Holly, is in her mid-to-late 20s, one of the older bears on Brooks River. She took the crown for Fat Bear Week in 2019. The top photo was taken of Holly on June 28; the bottom photo was taken Sept. 18. (T. Carmack and Lian Law/Katmai National Park)

The bears at Brooks River are basically grizzlies, Jimenez said, except for their rich diet of salmon, salmon and more salmon. They gorge themselves on the sockeye runs that crowd the river watershed. The fatter they get, the easier it will be for them to survive hibernation.

"We're very fortunate that the sockeye salmon run is so strong and that the ecosystem is pristine and it can support our healthy population of brown bears in the way that it does," Jimenez said.

Bear 32 scratches an itch Duration 0:11 A fat bear's gotta scratch. Chunk, also known as Bear 32, is one of the largest males on the Brooks River. He's in the running to be crowned king of Fat Bear Week.

"The bears are just getting so fat on how well the ecosystem and how well the salmon run is doing."

This year's contenders include Otis (Bear #480), the reigning champion who won the crown in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021. There's also Holly (Bear #435), who won in 2019 and "is looking really, really good this year — she's a monster," Jimenez said.

Bear 747, pictured here on Sept. 6, is a real 'bearplane' (in the words of the Katmai National Park's Twitter account) who's the largest bear known to use Brooks River. He was the champion in 2020. (Lian Law/Katmai National Park)

Then there's the dark horse, Bear #901, who is new to the scene this year.

"She's had such a dramatic transformation," Jimenez said. "She's kind of our sleeper bear — but I wouldn't sleep on her. She's super big."

One of the other bears that might catch the eye (or the heart) is #747, a real "bearplane" (in the words of the park's Twitter account) who's the largest bear known to use Brooks River. He was the champion in 2020, and was estimated to weigh more than 630 kilograms when he was crowned that year.

Large & in charge battling bruins! Will 747’s gut ground clearance (or lack thereof) let this bearplane soar to victory? Or can the hunk of a Chunk 32’s coke bottle body & fish-fear me attitude delay 747’s takeoff? <br><br>Vote at <a href="https://t.co/thJwxp9wuP">https://t.co/thJwxp9wuP</a> until 5pm AKDT. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FatBearWeek?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FatBearWeek</a> <a href="https://t.co/DjDKOQWxFV">pic.twitter.com/DjDKOQWxFV</a> —@KatmaiNPS

Voting for each day's matches takes place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Alaska Time.

For those of you with time on your hands, there's also a livestream of Brooks Falls with plenty of bear-y action.