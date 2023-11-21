The town of Faro, Yukon, welcomes its new — and only — restaurant

It's been months since there was a place in Faro, Yukon, for residents or visitors to order a drink or some food.

But on Monday, long-time resident Phyllis Villaver opened the doors to town's newest establishment, Phyllis' Restaurant and Lounge.

Villaver said it was a year in the making but it's been a journey worth taking.

"I retired last year," she said. "But I didn't like it so I thought I had to go back to work."

Villaver explained that the building used to be the former Legion back in the 1970s. After sitting empty for years, she decided to see if she could bring the building back to life.

"The town was selling the building," Villaver explained to CBC News. "So I put a proposal in and I got it."

"I walked inside and seen a lot of junk they had stored in there. I don't know — I just looked at the walls and I thought I could do something with it."

The old Legion Hall building in Faro in October 2022. The town was selling the building so Villaver put in a bid. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

Villaver described the process of getting permits and inspections "tiresome" but said it was all worth it when her liquor licence was approved and she picked up her first liquor order.

Now community members or visitors can head to Villaver's restaurant to play a game of darts, or pool on one of two billiard tables. There's a stage for local musicians to perform on, tables, and a bar.

Faro Mayor Jack Bowers said the restaurant is a welcome addition to the town. There had been a restaurant operating out of the local hotel but it closed down in the summer.

"Not having a restaurant for the last few months makes one appreciate what an important service it is," he said.

"And not just for the residents. It is even more important for those visiting us."

Bowers said he's impressed with the work Villaver has put into creating the new establishment.

The restaurant used to be the old Legion building back in the 1970s, according to Villaver. (Larry Baran/Town of Faro)

"Listening to Phyllis's explanation of why it was important to her helps to understand her passion in refurbishing the old Legion Hall building," Bowers said. "She makes us proud."

And that's exactly what Villaver wanted.

"This is what I'm giving back to Faro," Villaver said.

"A place where they can come, enjoy themselves, just be happy. That's all I ask. And hopefully they'll be proud of what I did because I know I am very very proud over what I've done."