2 dead after shooting in Faro, Yukon: RCMP

Two people are dead, another person is critically injured, and a man is in custody facing first-degree murder charges, after Tuesday's shooting in Faro, Yukon.

Yukon RCMP held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon about the incident that happened about 24 hours earlier in the remote community.

Chief Supt. Scott Sheppard, commanding officer of Yukon RCMP, said that a 42-year-old woman and a 73-year-man were killed. He did not name the victims.

Sheppard said another man was critically injured.

Ralph Bernard Shaw of Faro was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, he said. Shaw has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Some territorial leaders issued statements earlier on Wednesday.

"Our hearts are with the community and the families of the injured victims as we await to hear more about the incidents that have occurred," Yukon's incoming MP Brendan Hanley wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

Dawson City Mayor Wayne Potoroka posted that flags at his community's town hall were at half mast "to honour the victims in Faro."

"This hits us all hard. They're not alone with their grief," Potoroka wrote.

The City of Whitehorse also tweeted on Wednesday that flags at city buildings were at half mast "to honour the victims of the tragic event" in Faro.