Person in custody after shots fired in Faro, Yukon

RCMP in Faro, Yukon, say a person is in custody after shots were fired in the community early Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, police say they responded to reports of shots fired at about 12:20 p.m. The release says a "possible suspect" is in custody.

An emergency alert went out to residents advising them to shelter in place, but that order was rescinded shortly after. Police say the threat in the community is now ended, but they're advising residents of an increased police presence in town.

"We do have significant first responder resources being deployed in Faro and the police presence continues. And I can't comment any further," said RCMP Insp. Rob Nason.

RCMP have not reported whether anybody's been hurt, but the town's mayor told CBC that there are unconfirmed reports of injuries.

"We can confirm that there was an active shooting here in the community. We have verbal reports of multiple injuries," Mayor Leonard Faber told CBC.

"People were driving around telling everybody to go in their houses. I myself, I'm numb with this. I never thought I'd experience this in the town of Faro in my life."

Jack Bowers, the town's mayor-elect, was due to be sworn into office on Tuesday evening, but that's now been postponed. He told CBC that he saw three ambulances in the community, responding to the incident.

Police say they're still investigating, and they're asking residents to stay away from the following areas: Harper Street, Yates Street, Tintina Subdivision, and anywhere police are working.

"It hurts me deeply that this has happened," said Faber.

"We all know everybody in town, and it's a pretty sad day no matter what happens or what has happened."