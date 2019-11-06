'She's not alone': Yellowknifers march to raise awareness about family violence

As Anne Walsh marched through downtown Yellowknife Wednesday afternoon, she was thinking of her friend.

"She just left her relationship and left her kids with the husband, and he's being abusive to the kids," she told CBC. "I try to be there for her and hug her when I see her, and ask her if I can help."

Walsh has lived in other parts of Canada, but she said she's never seen family violence as prevalent as in the Northwest Territories.

Walsh was one of around 30 people who joined Yellowknife's first Family Violence Awareness Month Solidarity March.

'Really concerning'

The march was organized by the Status of Women Council of the NWT to kick off its Family Violence Awareness Month. In 2017, the Northwest Territories had the highest rate of violence against women and girls in the country, according to data from Statistics Canada.

The council's executive director said she hasn't seen an improvement in the territory in at least a decade.

"[It's] really concerning," Louise Elder said. She's calling for the 19th Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories to develop a family violence strategy and action plan to address the violence.

"It's an entire framework to guide these programs, services and other initiatives that are intended to address and eliminate family violence," Elder said. "Literally this is so extensive that I can't capture every aspect of what that framework would look like."

Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland has some ideas of where to begin.

"You really need to be able to work with people in our communities from the time they're born … right up to seniors," she said.

Premier Caroline Cochrane also took part in the march. She said it takes courage for people to speak out about family violence they experience, and it takes courage to admit you may be an abuser and need help.

"We must all be courageous as we work to end family violence," Cochrane told the crowd.

For Walsh, she wants to see more support for women like her friend, and many who can't afford to leave abusive situations.

"If you're raising kids on your own, there's not enough money for you to leave," she said. "We need to give [victims] the resources so they can be strong and raise their kids in healthy homes so the trauma doesn't continue."

Walsh said she hopes marching will send a message to her friend, and anyone else in an abusive situation.

"I just want her to know that she's not alone, and that people care."