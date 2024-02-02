Family still looking for answers 10 months after fatal shootings in Mayo, Yukon

Family members of Michael Bennett say they've been left in the dark while the Yukon RCMP investigates his homicide.

On March 11, 2023, Bennett, 22, and Ben Symington, 35, were fatally shot on Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation's territory, in Mayo, Yukon.

To this day, RCMP have not announced any arrests.

Bennett's older sister, Sarah Horton, told CBC News that she was notified last year through social media, not the RCMP, that her brother had been killed.

"I got a Facebook message from someone early that morning," Horton said. "Then I saw the news and it was confirmed. It wasn't by the RCMP. I don't think I was ever contacted by them."

Sarah Horton with her younger brother Michael Bennett, and their nephew. (Sarah Horton)

RCMP contacted Bennett's older brother Raymond Windum, but Windum said that was the first and only time they reached out.

"Last time I talked to them [the RCMP] was when they confirmed that he was killed and that is it," Windum wrote to CBC News."Not a phone call or anything about it since then."

Horton said she hasn't heard anything either, and worries the lack of information about the case is a reflection of police not caring about her brother's death due to his past.

"I just feel like it's — he was a group home kid — I hate to think it but, you know ... they should be doing more.

"For all I know, they have leads," she said through tears. "I don't know anything. It would be nice to be in the loop.

"If it's because it's an ongoing investigation then you know, they could at least tell me that too. Like, just inform the family. I don't understand why they can't do that."

CBC News requested an interview with the lead investigator on the case.

In an email, the RCMP said that it is typical for investigators to choose one family member as the main point of contact on a case.

Police also said the investigation into the deaths is ongoing. They said if anyone has information about the double homicide, they should contact Yukon RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

'It's a small town'

Horton said her brother got into trouble sometimes but he was a good kid.

A moment with Michael that she will always remember happened on a waterfront.

"When we first moved into the group home the staff would always take us down to Chadburn Lake," she said. "We'd always jump in but we shook on it this one time that we'd both jump in at the same time. And then I ended up pushing him in."

Horton said her brother loved to do anything that involved being outdoors, and that her brother will be forever missed and loved.

Horton, like the RCMP, is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help solve the case.

"I know it's a small town," Horton said. "People need to come forward and help the RCMP."

Ben Symington's family declined to be interviewed.