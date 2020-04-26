Family of six rescued near Salluit, after search and rescue operation

A family of six was rescued near Salluit on Friday after calling for help, according to police.

According to a news release sent Sunday, the Salluit detachment of the Kativik Regional Police Force (KRPF) received "a call for service" from a man needing help at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

"He said that he and five of his family members were 40 kilometres away from Salluit near an area known as Coviq. They were having a difficult time returning to town due to deteriorating visibility," said the release.

Police said no local volunteers were available so ten Canadian Rangers were called in for a search and rescue operation.

The rangers left Salluit to find the group using GPS coordinates the family provided, said the release. The family, who had gone on out on the land, had a "communication device" on them which helped the efforts.

They all returned by 2 a.m. on Saturday, and police said no one was injured during the incident.

Captain Tony Paquet said the operation was a success, according to the release, but exact details were not provided.

"A command post with constant communication helped facilitate the search efforts," said Paquet.

Police are reminding Nunavimmiut who are planning on-the-land excursions to: