Family 'heartbroken' after death of 39-year-old power worker

Ambitious, hardworking and full of life.

That's how family members are remembering Michael Chinna, a Yellowknife man. who died over the weekend after an industrial incident at the Jackfish power plant earlier this month.

His mother, Una Chinna, and his three sisters, Nancy, Cathy and Jill Chinna, told CBC News in an emailed statement the 39-year-old had a big sense of humour.

They say he was easy to get along with and "liked to make people laugh."

Chinna also enjoyed learning, exploring the outdoors and traveling.

"Especially Ireland, where he spent many summers during his childhood and family vacations to tropical locations."

Earlier this week, the Northwest Territories Power Corporation, which operates the power plant, confirmed Chinna, an apprentice power systems electrician, had died following an incident on March 5.

Michael Chinna was going to become a first class power engineer and power systems electrician, his family said. (Supplied by Nancy Chinna)

The death is being investigated by the Northwest Territories Workplace Safety and Compensation Commission.

The family did not comment on what happened the day of the incident, but did say "what happened to him was not due to him being reckless or unsafe or not thinking. It could have been absolutely anybody."

His goal, the family said, was to become a first class power engineer and power systems electrician.

The family described the past two weeks as being a nightmare, full of hope at first and then despair.

"[We are] heartbroken and miss Michael so much, but [we are] appreciative of all the love and support coming in from so many people who knew, respected, and loved Michael."