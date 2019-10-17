'It will be good TV:' Yellowknifers to appear on Family Feud Canada

Aaron Hernandez got some "pretty awesome" news last week.

The Yellowknife rapper, who also works as a car salesman, learned he and his family will fly to Toronto next month to compete on Family Feud Canada.

"I was sitting at my desk at work [when I got the call] and I recognized the voice right away," said Hernandez, explaining he knew he was speaking to the producer who had flown up to Yellowknife in September for auditions.

"Right then and there I was like, 'Oh right on, we're totally in.'"

Family Feud Canada, hosted by comedian Gerry Dee, is premiering on CBC starting Dec. 17.

It features families who compete for up to $30,000 in prize money by guessing the most popular answers to survey questions, such as "What are bad jobs for someone who is accident prone?"

The show first aired in the U.S. in 1976, and has appeared in several incarnations over the past several decades.

'We're gonna have to watch tons and tons of reruns'

Hernandez will appear on the show with his family: wife Melissa, brother and sister Noel and Anneluzelia Hernandez, and cousin Jesse-Anne Borero Hernandez.

This isn't his first foray into the entertainment industry. He's released more than a dozen albums under the hip-hop moniker "Godson," and has appeared on CBC's Dragon's Den.

So, he plans to come prepared.

"We're gonna have to watch tons and tons of reruns of Family Feud, and I think we'll do a couple of mock sessions to get ourselves ready," said Hernandez.

"It's tough to prepare for because we just don't know what the questions will be. Canadian content? Who knows."

The Hernandez family will fly down to Toronto next month to tape the episode.

He said he's confident it will be worth it to tune in.

"Be prepared for some good TV," said Hernandez.

"We're not necessarily going to get all the right answers, but it will be good TV, I'll tell you that."