Family Feud Canada is coming to Yellowknife.

Producers for the new CBC game show will be in the Northwest Territories capital on Sept. 7 looking for contestants.

People can't line up at the door for an audition though; they are looking for fun and energetic families of five to apply online by sending in three- to five-minute videos. If the producers like what they see, they will invite you to come in person.

"We are doing 16 cities across the country," said Molly Middleton, senior producer of Family Feud. "We come to all these cities and see people in-person and do kind of like a mock game play and put people through a test."

Family Feud was first introduced in the U.S. in 1976 and, according to CBC's media centre, it is one of television's longest running and top-rated game shows. The episodes feature two families competing head-to-head by guessing the most popular answers to survey questions. Comedian and Mr. D star, Gerry Dee, will be the host of the show.

Middleton wants people from all over the Northwest Territories to apply. She says if a family in a remote community gets an invitation and can't make it to Yellowknife, they will try to do it on a video call.

"We don't want people in the farthest reaches to feel excluded," said Middleton.

Middleton says one of the great things about this game show is that "family" can mean many things to many people, and the producers are open to all kinds of different families.

"Families come in all forms. People sometimes call their work family their family. People have families they choose or a family of five sisters. It does not have to be blood or biologically related."

Families selected after the in-person auditions will go to Toronto for a taping. All travel costs will be covered for the five-person families.

All participants must be 18 years or older as of Sept. 1, 2019. If you are directly related to a CBC employee, you aren't eligible to be on the show.

If you think your family has what it takes, you can apply online.