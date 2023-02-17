Content
Faces of the Yukon: Celebrating 50 years of land claims history | CBC Loaded
Faces of the Yukon: Celebrating 50 years of land claims history
This week marked the 50th anniversary of the start of land claim negotiations in Yukon. CBC photographer Evan Mitsui took portraits of some of the people celebrating in Whitehorse.
Young and old participated in events this week at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse
Posted: Feb 17, 2023 6:46 PM EST | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
now