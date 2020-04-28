'Extremely unusual' circumstances contributed to Air Tindi crash, says TSB investigator

An "extremely unusual set of circumstances" contributed to the fatal crash of an Air Tindi plane near Whati, N.W.T., in early 2019, said a lead investigator with Canada's Transportation Safety Board.

Jeremy Warkentin said one attitude indicator, an instrument that tells the pilot where the airplane is relative to the Earth's horizon, wasn't working prior to take-off while the other failed in the air and the autopilot disengaged unexpectedly.

The most reasonable explanation for why the pilots would have flown with a faulty attitude indicator is that "they believed it was going to start to work," Warkentin told host Loren McGinnis on CBC's The Trailbreaker on Tuesday. "There's nothing to indicate that they departed knowing that instrument was never going to work."

On Monday, the Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the Jan. 30, 2019, crash of a King Air 200 that killed pilots Will Hayworth and Zach McKillop.

From left, pilots Will Hayworth and Zach McKillop. The two young pilots were killed in a Jan. 30, 2019 plane crash. (Will Hayworth/Facebook and Zach McKillop/Facebook)

The attitude (not to be confused with altitude) indicator is one of six key instruments a pilot uses to control the airplane, explained Warkentin.

When flying conditions, such as darkness, cloud or snow, mean the pilot can't see the ground, the pilot is "100 per cent reliant on those instruments in their instrument panel to determine the attitude of the aircraft with respect to the earth, essentially," said Warkentin. In the case of the Air Tindi crash, the pilots were flying through cloud.

Warkentin believes the pilot thought the attitude indicator would start working when the plane warmed up.

"It's highly likely that he had flown an airplane that had this similar attitude indicator installed where he had experienced a delayed initiation of that instrument," he said.

The TSB investigation determined that the indicator likely never would have started to work, said Warkentin.

'Unbelievable' that two attitude indicators failed

The two attitude indicators are independent from one another, and for both to fail is "unbelievable, really," Chris Reynolds, Air Tindi's president, said on The Trailbreaker Tuesday.

"I really don't believe that the crew, Will and Zach, even planned to take off with one not online," said Reynolds. "They just had a plan, felt it was going to come online, and they got further and further down the road with it not coming online and had trouble deviating from that plan."

The recovered voice recorder from the crash. The recorder indicated that Hayworth and McKillop took off without a working right-side attitude indicator because they believed it would become operational again during the flight. (Submitted by the Transportation Safety Board)

Communication breakdown

Another contributing factor to the crash was an issue with "crew resource management," said Warkentin. That is, "the process of having the flight crew work as a team so that their ideas and solutions to problems, identifying problems, comes more from a team aspect than an individual."

Warkentin said there was "communication breakdown" among the crew during the fatal flight.

There's nothing to indicate that they departed knowing that instrument was never going to work. - Jeremy Warkentin, investigator with Canada's Transportation Safety Board

When asked about Air Tindi's responsibility in the crash, Warkentin said the flight crew was trained up to the required standard.

He added that it's not investigators' job to assign blame. "We look at what happened and try and understand why it happened," he said.

Warkentin said the cockpit voice recorder was crucial to understanding the flight crew's thought process and their ability to communicate that day.

Reynolds said the crew talked about the attitude indicator not working for the majority of the flight.

"Six different times they talked about it, so it was a huge distraction," he said.

Now, said Reynolds, "what we want to do is let's find out the threat earlier on in the stage of flight and isolate and trap that threat. So our concentration really was on crew resource management."

Warkentin said Air Tinidi has taken some significant actions since the crash. Namely, they've incorporated partial-panel flying — flying without all instruments working — into their training.

He said the pilot's lack of recent experience flying with a partial panel was a key finding in the investigation, but that there was no regulatory requirement for him to practice it.