Crews in N.W.T. expect 'extreme' fire activity on Friday

It's been nearly two weeks since a wildfire tore through Enterprise, N.W.T.

Now the forecast for Hay River is showing similar conditions — strong winds and hot, dry weather — that led to the fire burning nearly 90 per cent of the community.

"Without the protection that is now in place and fire personnel the fire would travel at five to six kilometres per hour," reads a recent update from the Town of Hay River.

"The next three days will have an elevated fire risk."

Friday will be crucial for N.W.T. fires with strong winds, hot temperatures in the forecast. N.W.T. Fire Information Officer Jessica Davey-Quantick lays out the territory's wildfire outlook for Friday. Though an evacuation order has been changed for Jean Marie River, officials stress that it isn't safe for many evacuees to return.

The town has shared details of ongoing efforts to try and mitigate the fire's growth.

"All crews will fall back into the Hay River area if the fire conditions worsen to have maximum effect in reducing fire risk to the town," states the update.

Smoke limiting air support near Fort Smith

Similar conditions are expected near Fort Smith, N.W.T., in the coming days.

"We anticipate a challenging firefighting day based on the forecast," reads the latest update from Wood Buffalo National Park officials.

The update stated there was "extreme fire activity" Thursday in the northwest part of the fire, burning closest to Thebacha, just north of Fort Smith.

Crews turned on sprinklers to protect structures in the area.

Poor visibility also limited flights from helicopters and airtankers.

Yellowknife fire may 'challenge defences'

On Friday morning, Jessica Davey-Quantick, fire information officer for the N.W.T. government, told CBC News Network that winds would be pushing the wildfire burning near Yellowknife toward the city.

Coupled with unseasonably warm weather — about 26 C near the capital — she said the fire may be "really challenging our defences."

Davey-Quantick compared the conditions to blowing on a campfire and said additional smoke and flames are expected.

She added that heavy equipment crews are continuing to work on strengthening barriers set up near the city.