It's really cold — but that's good, says Dene elder

The following is a transcript of remarks made on a special edition of CBC's The Trailbreaker. Listen to the full segment below.

The cold and darkness defines this time of year in the North. But for Dene elder Felix Lockhart, "there's a purpose to this coldness." Trailbreaker host Loren McGinnis took a trip with Lockhart to watch the sunrise and reflect on why "extreme cold" feels different in the bush. 8:38

We have a lot of respect for this weather, this coldness.

There's a purpose to this coldness. It freezes up the ice, our mode of transportation over the area where we go hunting for caribou, or go trapping.

It's really important the way that we go through the seasons, as well as summer, spring or fall. Winter is with us. Every day we give thanks, our elders always had that — that feeling that there's a greater being than us.

You've got this cold weather here. You know the people, the radio weather people, they say it's "extreme cold" and rightly so. But when you're in the bush, I feel it's different.

The elders — the way they tell the stories a long time ago — not many of those stories reach the people, probably in larger centres. So it's important to say that the elders who were out there on the land, a lot of them, for example myself — I come from Łutsel K'e — a lot of those elders were out there earlier years in cabins or in tents.

It's not unusual for families to be in tents until Christmas. This is the month where people travel back from the land. At the same time too, there were a lot of cabins there that people lived in in Łutsel K'e.

Also when our elders were around a long time ago during the time they were using dog teams, a lot of the families used to travel from Łutsel K'e to Fort Resolution, and same with over here from Dettah, they go over to Fort Res and spend the time there for Christmas, to exchange their furs and then also to greet family members, relatives, that they haven't seen for a long time.

Once a year that's where it's really important to be able to get together. And there was a lot of influence from the church. So they would attend the mass and all that celebration in that sense, in the Christian ways, so that was really important for our elders during that time.

The coldness is out here but then people were very adjusted to it. The clothing that they had: the caribou; a lot of caribou skins turned into coats, or caribou pants.

It's very spiritual for me to be able to see another day. Sunshine is very motivational for me to be able to say thank you to Creator for giving us another day on this Earth.

And so the day's good.

It's cold.

But nevertheless, you know it's a day that we need to give thanks for.