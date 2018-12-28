Extreme cold warning issued for Behchoko, Whati and Wekweeti

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Wekweeti, Whati and Behchoko for Friday.

The temperatures are expected to be –40 C, and with extreme wind chills it will feel colder than –50 C. The Tlicho government posted the notice to its Facebook page, letting people know about the dip in the temperature.

Environment Canada said if it's "too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

The warning says the wind is expected to die down by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are dipping across the North; in Yellowknife, the wind chill will make it feel like –43 C on Friday. It's slightly warmer in Hay River and Aklavik, where temperatures with the wind chill are expected to reach about –36 C.

Temperatures in Colville Lake will feel like –33 C with the wind chill, and Deline is expected to be about –32 C. Lutsel'ke's wind chill is expected to get to –48 C.

There are other extreme weather warnings across the country, including extreme cold in areas of Manitoba and Ontario.