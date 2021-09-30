Exposure notices issued in Yellowknife grocery store and hotel

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) has issued two new exposure warnings for Yellowknife residents.

The first is the downtown Independent grocery store between the hours 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 26.

The second is the Chateau Nova Hotel, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 26.

Anyone at these locations may have been exposed to the virus and is advised to self monitor, regardless of vaccination status.

If symptoms develop, residents should isolate immediately and arrange for testing.

The grocery store and hotel exposure sites follow a warning from the OCPHO earlier Thursday regarding a North-Wright Airways flight from Yellowknife to Colville Lake to Fort Good Hope.

Passengers on North-Wright Airways flight 142 on Sept. 23 who are partially or unvaccinated are directed to self-isolate and arrange testing.

Flight passengers who are fully vaccinated should self-monitor. If symptoms develop, vaccinated passengers should also isolate and arrange testing.