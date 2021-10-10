New exposure notices for Hay River, Fort Providence and Yellowknife

Ten exposure notices were issued by public health officials in the N.W.T. on Saturday evening.

The majority of them are in Yellowknife, but two are in Hay River and one is in Fort Providence.

Anyone who attended Hay River's Ptarmigan Inn Restaurant on Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. or Red Rooster on Oct. 2, between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms, and to isolate and arrange for testing if symptoms develop.

The advice is the same for anyone who was at the Big River Service Centre in Fort Providence on Oct. 3 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There were, as of the territory's last update on Friday, seven active cases of COVID-19 in Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation and no cases in Fort Providence.

In the Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ region, however, there were 281 cases as of the last update. Seven of the new COVID-19 exposure notices are at grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses in Yellowknife.

You can find a full list of them here.