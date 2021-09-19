COVID-19 exposure notices issued for Hay River, N.W.T. legion and pub

A pair of COVID-19 exposure notices have been issued for a legion event and a pub in Hay River according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

Anyone who was at a Chase the Ace event at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 250 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday is being told to monitor for symptoms and to isolate and arrange for testing if symptoms develop.

A second exposure notice was issued for The Doghouse Sports Bar shortly afterwards. Anyone who was there from 9:45 p.m. to 11 p.m. has been given the same direction — monitor for symptoms, and isolate if symptoms develop.

As of Friday evening, there were five cases of COVID-19 in Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation.