COVID-19 exposure notices issued for 2 Air North flights between Whitehorse and Vancouver

A pair of COVID-19 exposure notices were issued Sunday for Air North flights between Whitehorse and Vancouver by public health officials in Yukon.

The notices impact passengers aboard flight 4N538 departing at 9:10 a.m. from Whitehorse to Vancouver on Aug. 26 or flight 4N524 departing at 8:10 a.m. from Vancouver to Whitehorse on Aug. 29.

A statement from Dr. Catherine Elliot, the territory's acting chief medical health officer, said people on either plane should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the flight, and should arrange for testing if symptoms develop.

Those who are not fully vaccinated should "especially" monitor for symptoms, she said.

The number of active cases in the Yukon, according to the latest case count update on Friday, was 22.