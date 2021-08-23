COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Canadian North flight from Yellowknife to Norman Wells

A COVID-19 exposure notice has been issued for a Canadian North flight from Yellowknife to Norman Wells, N.W.T.

Passengers sitting in rows 14 to 20 on flight 244 on August 21 are affected.

Anyone in those rows who is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated must self-isolate for 10 days from exposure and get tested.

Those who are fully vaccinated are asked to self-monitor and wear a mask in public spaces.

The exposure notice was issued late Sunday evening. Earlier in the day, three exposure notices were issued for Fort Providence, N.W.T.

A complete list of exposure notices can be found on the government of the Northwest Territories' website.

Health officials in the territory are expected to update the COVID-19 case count Monday. No updated figures were provided over the weekend.

As of Friday, there were 198 confirmed cases in the N.W.T. as the territory deals with its largest outbreak to date during the pandemic.