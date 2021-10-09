Travellers, gathering attendees affected by broad exposure notice in Coral Harbour

Public health officials in Nunavut say anyone who travelled from Coral Harbour or who attended a recent household gathering may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The notice says there was a significant risk of exposure to the illness at a gathering on Sept. 29.

Officials said anyone who attended a household gathering on that day, or after, must isolate immediately — regardless of their vaccination status.

The notice also affects anyone who travelled from the community on, or after, Sept 21.

Public health said anyone who has not been vaccinated should isolate for 14 days from the date they left Coral Harbour, and anyone who is fully vaccinated should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

As of Friday, the territory said there were two cases of COVID-19 in the community of roughly 900 people. They were, at the time, the only cases reported in Nunavut.