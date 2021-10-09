Skip to Main Content
Travellers, gathering attendees affected by broad exposure notice in Coral Harbour

Anyone who attended a household gathering on, or after Sept. 29, and anyone who left the community on, or after Sept. 21, may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a notice issued by public health officials in Nunavut Saturday.

2 COVID cases reported Friday in community of 900

Dr. Michael Patterson is Nunavut's chief public health officer. The territory has issued an exposure notice for anyone who attended household gatherings in Coral Harbour on or after Sept. 29, and those who left the community on or after Sept. 21. (Jackie McKay/CBC News)

Public health officials in Nunavut say anyone who travelled from Coral Harbour or who attended a recent household gathering may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The notice says there was a significant risk of exposure to the illness at a gathering on Sept. 29. 

Officials said anyone who attended a household gathering on that day, or after, must isolate immediately — regardless of their vaccination status. 

The notice also affects anyone who travelled from the community on, or after, Sept 21. 

Public health said anyone who has not been vaccinated should isolate for 14 days from the date they left Coral Harbour, and anyone who is fully vaccinated should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

As of Friday, the territory said there were two cases of COVID-19 in the community of roughly 900 people. They were, at the time, the only cases reported in Nunavut.

