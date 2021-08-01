COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Air Canada flight from Whitehorse to Vancouver

The Yukon government has issued a "low-risk" public exposure notice for a flight from Whitehorse to Vancouver on July 23.

People travelling on Air Canada flight 8890, which departed at 10 a.m., may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a media statement on Sunday afternoon.

Public health officials are asking passengers on the flight to monitor themselves for symptoms and to self-isolate if any symptoms appear until they get tested for the virus.

As of Friday, there were 78 active cases of COVID-19 in Yukon.

The next case count update is expected Monday.