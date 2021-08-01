COVID-19 exposure notice issued for Air Canada flight from Whitehorse to Vancouver
People travelling on Air Canada flight 8890, which departed at 10 a.m. on July 23, may have been exposed to COVID-19, according to a media statement on Sunday afternoon.
The Yukon government has issued a "low-risk" public exposure notice for a flight from Whitehorse to Vancouver on July 23.
Public health officials are asking passengers on the flight to monitor themselves for symptoms and to self-isolate if any symptoms appear until they get tested for the virus.
As of Friday, there were 78 active cases of COVID-19 in Yukon.
The next case count update is expected Monday.