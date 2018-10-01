Issues with 2018 Arctic Winter Games include lack of board, arena delays, says final report
'It’s a huge challenge and how [the games] are structured is important,' says host society president
A report from the Arctic Winter Games Host Society says that their 2018 games in the N.W.T.'s South Slave region were broadly successful, but that running the games without a board of directors posed significant challenges.
On Sept 4. the committee published their final opinions on the 2018 games, co-hosted in Hay River and Fort Smith.
- That's a wrap: 2018 Arctic Winter Games come to close in N.W.T.
- With a little help from around the Arctic, Nunavut picks up its 1st figure skating ulu ever
- Women from N.W.T. are smashing records at the Arctic Winter Games
The document outlined a list of challenges faced by the communities. It also recommended changes, some of which may be implemented when Whitehorse hosts the next games in 2020.
The host society recommends a governing board be developed and each member of that board be responsible for overseeing specific areas of the event.
"I think it's a huge challenge and how [the games] are structured is important," said Rowe.
"This report is very important for the next host but also for future games. There was some talk that Peace River may be the next host for Northern Alberta and they'll be faced with similar challenges."
Other issues noted in the 85-page report include delays in construction of Hay River's arena, a shortage of accommodation, a lack of volunteers and a limited budget to pay cultural performers as challenges.
- 2018 Arctic Winter Games on track, but facing volunteer, housing challenges
- Delays and safety issue plague new rec centre in Hay River, N.W.T.
- Nunavut singer 'disappointed' Arctic Winter Games theme song not by northern artist
- Arctic Winter Games call for unpaid northern performers is 'old school thinking,' say annoyed artists
Smaller communities who want to co-host the Arctic Winter Games flawlessly will be faced with similar challenges, said Rowe.
The report suggests a need for younger volunteers who have a better understanding of modern technology. It also mentions the lack of internet access in the communities, and copyright issues with the games' theme song.
The host society also recommended partnering communities host the opening ceremony in one location and closing ceremony in the other.
This was the first time the Arctic Winter Games have been in the South Slave region since 1978, when Hay River co-hosted with Pine Point.
However, despite the issues highlighted in the report, the host society says it is pleased with how the games turned out overall.
"The organizers' audacity in thinking the region could do it was impressive. Actually doing it goes way beyond impressive," stated the report.
An financial audit on the 2018 games will be available to the public in the next couple months, said Rowe.
(PDF 613KB)
(Text 613KB)CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content
With files from Kirsten Murphy
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.