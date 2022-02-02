'Exciting way to start the Olympics': Yukon's Dahria Beatty beats personal record in 15km skiathlon

Yukon's Dahria Beatty had her best placing in an Olympic event after finishing in the top 30 of the 15-kilometre skiathlon on Saturday.

Beattie finished 28th out of 62 competitors with a time of 48:52.

"To be able to break the top 30 and have my best Olympic result … is a really exciting way to start the Olympics," she said.

She faced winds gusting up to 40 km/h during the event.

Beatty said the result is made better by the fact the 15-kilometre skiathlon isn't her "favourite race" and she's got more races to come.

"Hopefully, I'll be able to improve upon that as the games go on here," she said.

This is Beatty's second time competing in the Olympics, having represented Canada at 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

As for why she thinks she was able to beat her previous record, she credited hard work and the contribution from her team.

"Feeling like I'm in good shape going into the games, which is awesome. Our technicians did a great job with the skis," Beatty said.

"They were very competitive today and I was able to have a really strong finish."

She said the sprint to the finish was her favourite part as that's how she moved into the top 30.

"My coach yelled at me that I was in 33rd and that I could see 30th place just in front of me," Beatty said.

"Then to be able to actually pass the entire group I was chasing in the finish line and win the sprint ... was a really fun feeling."

What made it even more special was when she got to greet her teammates, Katherine Stewart-Jones and Olivia Bouffard-Nesbitt, after the race.

"It was their first Olympic race ever, so now they're officially Olympians," Beatty said. "I remember the skiathlon, my first race in Pyeongchang as well, and it's such a special moment."

Beatty has more than just her teammates cheering her on. Yukon Premier Sandy Silver issued a statement on Feb. 3 congratulating her and wishing her luck.

"Dahria is an exemplary athlete and a wonderful testament to the Yukon spirit of determination and achievement," he wrote.

"She joins many other athletes from the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club in excelling on the national and international stages. Dahria's consistent presence at the top level of competition speaks to the strength of this sport in our small but mighty territory."