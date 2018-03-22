Ontario revokes licence for ex-Nunavut teacher accused of sexual abuse

A teacher who left Nunavut seven years ago amid allegations of sexual abuse has had his teaching licence revoked by the Ontario College of Teachers.

The organization, which licenses teachers to work in Ontario, found Mark Anthony Caine guilty of "professional misconduct," including sexual, physical and verbal abuse. All of the allegations date back to the 2012-13 school year when Caine was a teacher at Iqaluit's Aqsarniit Middle School.

None of the allegations have been proven in court, where allegations must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Instead, they were subject to a disciplinary hearing by the Ontario College of Teachers in 2018, where the standard of proof is the "balance of probabilities," or whether the alleged events were more likely to have occurred than not.

The organization's disciplinary committee released its findings on April 1 last year, and imposed its penalty this past February. The details were first reported by Nunatsiaq News.

In addition to having his licence revoked, Caine was ordered to pay costs of $25,000 and have details of his case published in Professionally Speaking, the organization's magazine.

Criminal charges dropped

Caine worked as a teacher in Toronto from 1998 to 2007, according to the discipline decision. He moved to Nunavut in 2007.

On March 27, 2013, he was charged with three counts of sexual interference and suspended with pay from his job.

In July 2013, the charges were stayed with the Crown saying there was no reasonable prospect of a conviction.

Caine's lawyer at the time told the CBC that Caine was fired from his job about six weeks after the charges were laid. He filed a grievance against the Nunavut government.

John Fanjoy, president of the Nunavut Teachers' Association (NTA), said Monday that the grievance process was never completed. He also confirmed that Caine had not worked in Nunavut since 2013, and said the NTA was not involved in the Ontario College of Teachers' investigation or findings.

'Creepy', 'kind of gross'

Two of the four students who made allegations against Caine testified during three days of disciplinary hearings held in 2018. Their names are protected by a publication ban.

One student said Caine had brushed his hand against her buttocks while she was using a pencil sharpener in class.

In a later incident, the student asked Caine to come with her into the hallway. She told him she felt ill and said he then "took his index and middle finger on both hands and, like, kind of, like touched my neck, as if he were searching for something, and it just felt really weird."

The student said she wasn't even sick — she just wanted to go home because she felt weird being in Caine's class.

She also described several incidents where Caine called her "beautiful," which she said felt "creepy" and made her feel "kind of gross."

The charges against Mark Anthony Caine in connection to incidents that allegedly involved students at Aqsarniit Middle School in Iqaluit in 2013 have not proven in court. (Dave Gunn/CBC)

A second student described how Caine touched her buttocks as she was leaving a washroom with him and another student whom she'd been comforting. She described another situation where Caine gave her "a little tap" on the butt as she was leaving his desk.

She also recalled him calling her "babe" on several occasions, saying "thanks babe," or "come here, babe." Though she felt uncomfortable about the use of this "romantic" term, she explained why she didn't confront him at the time: "[XX]-year-old me would not know how to confront [Caine] and ask him or tell him how I felt about that."

The disciplinary committee found both students to be "credible and consistent" and said Caine's version of events was not believable.

Caine, who was at the hearing alongside a lawyer, said he was innocent. He also said the students had made up the charges in order to extract revenge because of threats he had made to not include some of their friends on an important class trip.

The disciplinary committee said that theory wasn't credible, in part because the first student to disclose the incidents did so only accidentally to another teacher. Other students only came forward when asked during an investigation.

The committee also heard from two staff that worked at the middle school at the time, Don Peters and Kim Roberts.

Peters, who was the school principal at the time, said Caine was an "excellent teacher" who went "over and above" his teaching duties. He also said that during his years at the school, he has never prevented a student from taking the class trip, on a teacher's recommendation or otherwise.

Asked directly by the committee about this theory, one student said: "Why would I lie after all these years?"