Everything N.W.T. voters need to know on election day

Electors across the country head to the polls on Monday to vote for who they want to form the next federal government.

In the Northwest Territories, voters will pick one of five candidates to fill the territory's only seat in the House of Commons.

Their options are Mary Beckett of the New Democratic Party, Yanik D'Aigle for the Conservative Party, Paul Falvo for the Green Party, Michael McLeod of the Liberal Party, and Luke Quinlan for the People's Party.

Michael McLeod is the Incumbent, and the rest of the candidates are running for a federal seat for the first time.

Here's everything you need to know before you cast your ballot on Monday.

Who can vote?

You must be a Canadian citizen, 18 years of age or older on election day, to be eligible to vote.

What do I need to do before I go to the polls?

You need to be registered. Voters can check their registration and register to vote online, on Elections Canada's website .

You can also register at your assigned polling station on election day, before you cast your ballot.

The polls will be open for 12 hours on Monday, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you're working and need time to vote, your employer must — by law — grant you time to go cast your ballot.

There are a number of ways to find out where your polling station is.

A voter information card was likely mailed to your residence — that will have your polling station on it.

You can also type your postal code into the Elections Canada website, or you can call Elections Canada at 1-800-463-6868.

What do I need to bring with me?

You'll need to prove your identity and address, and the simplest way to do that is with a driver's licence or another piece of government-issued ID that has your photo and address on it.

If you don't have the proper government-issued ID, you can bring two documents that have your name on it. At least one of those must show your current address.

Acceptable identification documents are listed on elections.ca. They include a bank statement, a voter information card, a utility bill and a student ID card.

If you don't have any of those documents, you can still vote by declaring your identity and address in writing at your polling station with someone who knows you and can vouch for you. The person vouching for you must be able to prove their own identity and address.

People who are homeless or who don't have a fixed address are still eligible to vote.

You can bring an official letter, called a letter of confirmation of residence, from a shelter, soup kitchen or other social service agency.

Can I vote online?

No. While voters were able to cast online ballots in the territorial election three weeks ago, online voting is not a part of the federal election.

However, electors were able to vote ahead of election day at advance polls, and by mail.

This year, an estimated 4.7 million people voted in advance polls, according to Elections Canada. That represents a 29 per cent increase from the last federal election in 2015.

If you've waited until Monday to cast your ballot, you're going to have to fill it out in person at your assigned polling station, or at a mobile poll that may be set up in a hospital or long-term care facility.

An advanced polling station is pictured in Burnaby, B.C. on Oct. 11. An estimated 4.7 million people voted in advance polls this year, according to Elections Canada. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Is there anything else I should know?

Yes. Lots of people like to post that they voted on social media, but it's illegal to take a selfie with your ballot — doing so violates the principle of a secret ballot.

If you want to vote and post about it on Instagram or Facebook, take that selfie outside your polling station.

Also in the Northwest Territories, licensed liquor sales are banned while the polls are open.

Where can I follow the results?

CBC will be running a live blog with real-time updates and analysis of the results and how they affect the three territories.

Social media users can follow CBC North's Twitter and Facebook feeds for rolling updates.

CBC's national election TV broadcast will begin at 4:40 p.m. MST, and will be streamed live on the CBC North website .

The national radio broadcast will begin after Trail's End wraps up at 5 p.m. and there will be updates on Northern ridings every half hour between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. in English and the Indigenous languages of the N.W.T.