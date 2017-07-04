Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 deaths of Sarah MacIntosh, Wendy Carlick

Warning: This story contains details about domestic violence.

A man accused in the 2017 deaths of Sarah MacIntosh and Wendy Carlick in Whitehorse has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Everett Chief, 48, was previously facing a count each of first- and second-degree murder and was found fit to stand trial late last year.

Instead, he entered guilty pleas to two counts of the lesser charge of manslaughter in a Whitehorse courtroom Friday morning.

According to an agreed statement of facts read to the court by Crown attorney Noel Sinclair, Chief and MacIntosh, who were in an on-and-off-again relationship with a history of violence, took a taxi from McIntyre to downtown Whitehorse on April 10, 2017.

Chief, who later told police he'd been drinking excessively with MacIntosh for the past two days despite being on a probation order prohibiting contact with her, purchased vodka. The two ran into Carlick, their mutual friend, and the three of them took a taxi back to MacIntosh's McIntyre home to drink and socialize.

According to Chief, at one point, he and MacIntosh got into an argument about their relationship, with MacIntosh berating him and saying she was going to leave him and resume her relationship with another partner.

Chief told a police investigator that that "set him off." He "blacked out" during the killing, later waking up to find Carlick and MacIntosh's bodies before leaving the home.

A shock to the community

MacIntosh's daughter called police when she went to visit her mother's home on April 19, 2017, and found one of the bodies.

Autopsies revealed that both women had suffered serious blunt force injuries to their upper bodies and also had high blood alcohol levels, both of which contributed to their deaths.

In Carlick's case, a forensic pathology report concluded that while her injuries alone weren't necessarily fatal, there were no other obvious causes and the injuries "contributed significantly" to her death.

Forensic analysis found a fingerprint belonging to Chief on a vodka bottle in the home. There were also bloody sockprints and no evidence of anyone except Carlick, MacIntosh and Chief being in the home at the time.

Carlick was 51 and belonged to Kaska Nation, while MacIntosh, 53, was a Kwanlin Dün First Nation citizen. Their deaths, along with the killing of Greg Dawson later the same month, sent shock waves throughout the community, triggering a memorial march, calls for justice and further emphasis on missing and murdered Indigenous women — particularly because Carlick's daughter, Angel, was also found murdered in 2007.

Chief was arrested on May 5, 2017, after getting into a fight with and threatening MacIntosh's other partner while they were drinking together. Police took Chief's shoes as part of that investigation and found traces of Carlick's blood on them. Those were also consistent with the bloody sock prints investigators found in MacIntosh's home.

Chief was re-arrested for Carlick and MacIntosh's deaths while still in custody for the other matter on May 28, 2018.

During a five-hour-and-40-minute long police interview, Chief initially denied any involvement but later "tearfully" admitted he had been in MacIntosh's home with her and Carlick. After being returned to his cell, he also told a police officer planted as his cell mate that he had "confessed," but hadn't planned to kill the women and didn't remember doing so because he was blacked out.

Chief will be back in court next month to pick a sentencing date. The Crown has requested a long-term offender designation, which Chief is not contesting.