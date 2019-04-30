Super Soccer finals is live on CBC North!
On May 5, watch athletes from across the North battle it out at the Yellowknife Fieldhouse. CBC's Garrett Hinchey and Alyssa Mosher will call the action, along with colour commentary from Alex Brockman.
Tune into the action starting at 1:45 PM!
Live coverage
19U Girls A Final
Yellowknife Fieldhouse
Start time: 2 p.m.
19U Boys AA Final
Yellowknife Fieldhouse
Start time: 3:30 p.m.
CBC will live stream the games back-to-back! Watch live on the CBC North Facebook Page or bookmark this page.