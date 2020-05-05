Skip to Main Content
Evacuation order in place for Vale Island and West Channel, Hay River
North·New

Evacuation order in place for Vale Island and West Channel, Hay River

Residents under the evacuation order are required to register at the Hay River Community Centre or by phone.

The town of Hay River has issued an evacuation order for Vale Island and West Channel

CBC News ·
The ice begins breaking up on Hay River in May 2018. An evacuation order has been issued for West Channel and Vale Island, Hay River. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC )

The town of Hay River, N.W.T., issued an evacuation order for residents of Vale Island and West Channel at 9 p.m. Monday because of a flood threat.

According to a town Facebook post, residents under the evacuation order are required to register in person at the Hay River Community Centre or by phone at 833-699-0188. Assistance is available for anyone who needs help to evacuate at the same number.

A precautionary flood evacuation notice was issued for Vale Island and West Channel on April 30.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories