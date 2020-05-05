Evacuation order in place for Vale Island and West Channel, Hay River

The town of Hay River, N.W.T., issued an evacuation order for residents of Vale Island and West Channel at 9 p.m. Monday because of a flood threat.

According to a town Facebook post, residents under the evacuation order are required to register in person at the Hay River Community Centre or by phone at 833-699-0188. Assistance is available for anyone who needs help to evacuate at the same number.

A precautionary flood evacuation notice was issued for Vale Island and West Channel on April 30.