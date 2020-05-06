Evacuation order lifted for Hay River's Vale Island and West Channel

An evacuation order issued for residents on Vale Island and West Channel in Hay River, N.W.T., has been lifted.

On Wednesday morning, the Town of Hay River posted to its Facebook page that the order had been lifted as of 9:40 a.m. MT.

"The local state of emergency and evacuation order surrounding the threat of flood has been lifted for Vale Island and West Channel residents," it reads. "Evacuees should check out of any booked accommodations and can return home."

In an email sent to residents, Ross Potter, Hay River's director of protective services, notes that "the [N.W.T.]/Alberta border levels are still high and holding," but that water is now flowing through the West Channel and into Great Slave Lake.

The East Channel, Potter says, is still jammed, "and will take a while to disperse."

The evacuation order was issued at about 9 p.m. MT on Monday evening after town officials noted a large quantity of ice flowing near Alexandra Falls, a key indicator.

A home on the West Point First Nation, located on the West Channel, sits above overflow waters on Tuesday. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

About 200 households were expected to be impacted by the order, with some residents going to local hotels and RV parks, and others sent to Yellowknife.