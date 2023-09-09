Evacuation order lifted for Kakisa, N.W.T.

The Northwest Territories government lifted an evacuation order for Kakisa, N.W.T., on Saturday.

The news went out through an N.W.T. government Facebook post. It said the community will remain under an evacuation alert, meaning residents should be prepared to leave on short notice if another evacuation order is issued.

The community of around 40 people was ordered to evacuate on Aug. 17 due to a threatening wildfire.

The decision was made by the territorial government, rather than local leadership.

At the time, telecommunications services had been damaged by wildfire, so the community was informed of the order by way of a letter given to Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation Chief Lloyd Chicot. He said he received the letter a few days after the order went out.

In an earlier interview with CBC News, Chicot said his community became aware of the evacuation order, before receiving the letter, by watching CBC News on TV.

In the interview with CBC News in late August, Chicot said the entire community remained at home, despite the order.

He said this was partially because when Kakisa was evacuated due to of a wildfire in 2014, members went to Fort Providence and Hay River, N.W.T., and it was "complete chaos."

They learned from the experience, he said, and members have their bags packed, ready to leave at a moment's notice.

An update from N.W.T. Fire around at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday says the fire is about 12 kilometres from Kakisa.

N.W.T. Fire said that heavy equipment will continue work in the Kakisa area to "secure the area and support a safe return."