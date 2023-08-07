Evacuation order downgraded to alert for residents near Boundary Creek in N.W.T.

An evacuation order has been lifted for people with homes and cabins along a stretch of Highway 3 in the N.W.T. which includes the Boundary Creek area.

However, an evacuation alert remains in place for the area as firefighters prepare for ignition operations to help prevent the nearby 115,000-hectare Behchokǫ̀ wildfire from spreading closer to Yellowknife. The ignition operations involve burning off vegetation and fuels, and they depend on the right weather conditions.

The evacuation alert means property owners in that area should be prepared to leave again on short notice.

"South easterly winds are at its optimal direction for the ignition. Risk management and weather will form the decision to determine whether an Evacuation Order is necessary," reads an update on Monday afternoon from N.W.T. fire officials.

The evacuation order was issued on Friday, for the area between kilometres 284 and 306 as the Behchokǫ̀ wildfire was pushing a little closer to Yellowknife. Over the weekend, the city also said it was working with the territorial government "to mitigate any potential future risk to Yellowknife," including installing sprinklers and creating firebreaks to the west of the city.

On Sunday, officials downgraded the evacuation order for the Boundary Creek area, citing a shift in the wind which meant the immediate risk to the area had been relieved.

As of Monday, the Behchokǫ̀ wildfire was burning out of control about 35 kilometres from Yellowknife. Officials said the city, along with Dettah and N'Dilo, were not under any threat.

They also said in an update Monday that the fire has not approached Boundary Creek. It has reached about 700 metres north of Highway 3 at the kilometre-290 marker.

More than 130 firefighting personnel are assigned to the Behchokǫ̀ wildfire, along with several aircraft. Firefighting crews from South Africa have also arrived to provide support.