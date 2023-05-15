Evacuation order issued for Hay River, N.W.T., as wildfire burns nearby

An evacuation order has been issued for the entire community of Hay River, N.W.T., the town has said, as an out-of-control wildfire burns nearby.

In a brief post on Facebook shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, the town directed people to head to Yellowknife. Anyone who needs transportation can go to the Hay River Community Centre, the town said. The territorial government has said evacuees are going to the Yellowknife Multiplex.

In a follow-up post, the Town of Hay River said fuel would be available at Enterprise and Fort Providence, and that the propane system in Hay River had been shut down as a precaution.

The neighbouring community of Kátł'odeeche First Nation (KFN) issued an evacuation notice earlier in the afternoon, telling its community members to go to the Hay River Community Centre. Now, those people are being asked to flee a second time.

In a video shared live on Facebook shortly before 11 p.m., Kátł'odeeche First Nation Chief April Martel said the fire threatening her community had jumped the Hay River — which lies in between KFN and the Town of Hay River.

"The wildfire has jumped the river, it is now on the Hay River side, by the airport," she said.

The fire burning near Kátł'odeeche First Nation in the N.W.T. on Sunday afternoon. (Submitted by Aaron Tambour)

What do we know about the fire?

As of 8:40 p.m., N.W.T. Fire said a team of four crews working on the fire had to pull back because of unsafe conditions, including low-lying smoke that was making it hard to see.

Throughout the day, those crews worked tirelessly to limit its spread, the update said. Helicopters and specialized firefighting planes called air tankers dumped water on the fire, which was "effective in reducing intensity."

Control lines — which are areas where burnable material has been removed or it's been soaked with water — had been build around 30 per cent of the fire, N.W.T. Fire said. But, it said, more work would be needed to bring the fire under control.

The fire had consumed 1 hectare of land in the morning — a figure that grew to 15 hectares by around noon, and to 65 hectares as of the 8:40 p.m. update.

More to come.