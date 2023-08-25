Evacuation order changed to evacuation alert for N.W.T. community of Jean Marie River

An evacuation order put in place on August 13th for the community of Jean Marie River, N.W.T, was lifted Thursday afternoon, meaning people who fled to Fort Simpson due to the wildfires can now return home.

It was changed to an evacuation alert and residents who return must be ready to leave on an hour's notice, according to the update.

"Residents are continually asked to follow the directions of emergency officials and their community government," the update reads.

The community, however is still facing a telecommunications outage after services were breifly restored on Thursday morning.

There is no access to internet, cell, or landline services.

The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs confirmed, in an email to CBC, that the community's senior administrative officer has a satellite phone and the chief has access to Starlink.

If there is another evacuation order, the community would designate residents to go door-to-door to safely evacuate, the government said.

A fire was still burning 9 kilometres southeast of Jean Marie River as of Thursday afternoon.

Hot, dry conditions continue to make firefighting efforts challenging.