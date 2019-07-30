Evacuation alert lifted for Keno City and Elsa, Yukon
An evacuation alert for the area had been in place for more than a week due to a wildfire in the area.
Alert put in place more than a week ago due to Shanghai Creek wildfire in the area
Yukon Wildland Fire Management officials have lifted the evacuation alert for Keno, Elsa, the Hanson Lakes area, and parts of the Silver Trail Highway.
The evacuation alert was put in place more than a week ago due to the Shanghai Creek wildfire burning out of control in the area. It impacted kilometres 83 to 111 of the Silver Trail Highway.
Fire officials say the threat is now reduced, because of wet weather and progress made by firefighters.
The alert was lifted on Monday. It had meant that residents should be ready to evacuate their homes within two hours of being notified of an evacuation order.
The Silver Trail Highway is open.
The fire danger rating is low in most of the territory as of Monday evening.