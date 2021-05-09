Evacuation efforts continue in Fort Simpson as water levels near 15 metres

If water levels rise another 10 centimetres in Fort Simpson, Northwest Territories, officials say a siren will sound and they'll be going door to door to make sure island residents are evacuated.

The new measures will kick in if water levels along the Mackenzie River hit 15 metres.

According to updates on the community's website, water levels were still at 14.9 metres as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

When the water reached that point, at around 8:55 a.m., officials said all residents on the island were advised to evacuate and that people should turn off their power and propane before leaving.

On Saturday night, officials said they were evacuating residents who had registered at the Recreation Centre to Fort Smith by plane.

Fort Simpson is dealing with rising water levels because of the seasonal breakup of ice along the Mackenzie River. Other communities, including Hay River and Jean Marie River are also navigating flood situations.